County Clerk-Recorder’s Office Unveils Winner For ‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest 9.13.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office has announced the two winners, and an honorable mention, for the county’s first “I Voted” sticker design contest.

Twenty entries n total were submitted, and the winner was selected by mayors of the seven county cities.

There were two age divisions for the contest, grades 3 to 6, and then 7 to 12. The winner of the 3rd – 6th grade division is 3rd grader, Melanie Rathbun.

The winner of the 7th – 12th grade division is San Luis Obispo high school senior Joanna Rawlings.

An honorable mention was also given to fifth grade Rudd Larson, who was also the first entry in the contest.

Beginning October 7th, the stickers will be available at the San Luis Obispo and Atascadero elections office, and will be at all polling stations on election day.