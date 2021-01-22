County Corona Figures & Vaccinations 1.22.2021

The county reports 172 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. They report an additional 11 new deaths of people ranging in age from 60-100. But they don’t give the specific ages. Nor do they describe the underlying health issues facing those with Covid who died.

The health department is asking for volunteers. County administrative officer Wade Horton says if you go to the county website: emergencyslo.org, you can sign up to volunteer.

County health officials hope to vaccinate 3,000 people a day, but they are limited by the doses it receives from the state.

VACCINATIONS

Meantime, the vaccinations continue in our county at a snails pace. Yesterday, the county health department accepted new appointments for vaccinations for people 75 and older. They started making appointments at nine yesterday morning and by noon noon, all 5,100 vaccinations were filled.

There was a brief outage in the online reservation system around 9:40. The issue was resolved at 10:30.

So, if you want a vaccination, you’ll have to wait until next Thursday to try to get one online for the following week.

Health officials say it may be June before many seniors are vaccinated.