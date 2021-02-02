County Covid Count 2.02.2021

The San Luis Obispo county Covid count comprises 282 new coronavirus cases over the weekend. Nine people with Covid died. Although, the county health department is not saying anything about their age or their health condition.

The county remains in the governor’s purple tier, which is the most restrictive tier in the governor’s color blueprint for slowing down the economy.

The county reports about 15,500 people in the county have received vaccines from the county public health department.

The count does not include vaccines administered by other vaccine providers in the county.