County Employees 11.21.2018

San Luis Obispo county employees are threatening to walk out on strike.

About 1700 employees represented by the San Luis Obispo county employees association telling county officials last week that they will strike unless the supervisors agree to meet a demand for a 2.5% wage increase in the current fiscal year.

County administrative officer Wade Horton says the union members claim that their recent wage increase fails to meet the inflated costs of living on the central cost.

In a press release issued last night, county officials say essential public safety and health services will continue during a strike because certain employees are barred from striking. The employees got a two year agreement with a half per cent pay increase this current fiscal year, and a 2% increase next year. Members of the union rejected the deal. County officials telling the union that its strike notice violates labor law, and giving them a 24 hour notice of an intent to file charges of unfair practice.

So, an impasse for county employees and county officials which may result in a strike by 1700 county employees.