County Energy Savings 10.23.2018

San Luis Obispo county claims that by reducing its energy use 15%, the county has saved $600 thousand dollars a year.

Right now, the county spends about 4.5 million dollars on electricity and natural gas every year. Trevor Keith is director of the county department of planning and building. He says in order to save money, the county worked with PG and E and the county’s energy watch partnership to focus in on ways to save money with upgrades to lighting, heating and cooling systems.

Keith says a lot of the savings can also be accomplished by homeowners. Things like not using the oven on hot days, and turning off lights in rooms that aren’t in use. He says improving insulation and other measures cost money, but save cash in the long run.