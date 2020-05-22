County Financial Issues 5.22.2020

The economic impact of the government imposed shut-down looms large in the next fiscal year.

Supervisor John Peschong tells KPRL; Supervisors are required by law to balance the budget. The question is, as supervisor Peschong put it, “How do they balance it? Raise fees? Impose new taxes? Cut staff?”

Unfortunately, the state is mandating new programs, like vote-by-mail elections, which are costing the county more money.

The budget process for the next fiscal year begins in early June. It will not be an easy process for the county of San Luis Obispo or many other local municipalities and school districts because of the government-imposed shut down in response to Covid-19.