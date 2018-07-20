County History Center 7.20.2018

Controversy at the San Luis Obispo county history center for it’s progressive leanings.

The history center flew a gay pride flag on the front of the old Carnegie library, although there was no gay oriented display at the museum.

The center is facing criticism for being too progressive politically. Critics say it should not partner with the central coast queer archive project. That volunteer project is documenting the LGBTQ experience of central coast residents. Someone stole the gay pride rainbow flag during gay pride weekend. That’s about the same time San Luis Obispo mayor Heidi Harmon’s gay pride flag was burned.

The history center receives $100,000 from San Luis Obispo county to help fund the operation.