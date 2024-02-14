County Makes $5.5 Mil Available For Local Homelessness 02.14.2024

The county homeless services division announced that $5.5 million in grant funding are available to address local homelessness.

Seven different grant funds have been made available, consisting of both state and federal investments. The largest grant fund is $2.9 million in homeless housing, assistance, and prevention round 3 grant funds.

Potential applicants for these grant funds to address homelessness and housing insecurity in the county may include local governments, private entities, and non-profit organizations.

Applications are due by March 1st.