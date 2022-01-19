County Map Issue 01.19.2022

San Luis Obispo county supervisors have a couple weeks to respond to a court challenge filed by a citizens group unhappy with the new district boundaries for supervisors.

Some don’t like the map approved by the board on a 3-2 vote. Supervisor Lynn Compton tells us the case is now proceeding forward. She says it has been assigned to a Paso Robles judge, and the board of supervisors have 15 days to contact him. Compton says she’s frustrated that during the closed door sessions next week to discuss the county’s defense of the map, two supervisors who don’t like the map will be able to attend that strategy session with the county’s attorneys. That’s the decision by county council Rita Neal.

Supervisor Compton says a similar scenario manifested during discussions about Adam Hill’s behavior. He was still allowed to attend closed session even if the discussion was about how the board should respond to his behavior.

The board will meet next week to discuss their defense of the new map approved by the board.