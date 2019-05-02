County Population 5.02.2019

San Luis Obispo county’s population grew slightly in 2018. According to a state report released yesterday, the county’s population GRW one tenth of a percentage point to 280,393 residents. That’s according to the California Department of Finance.

Most of the growth was in the rural, unincorporated areas of the county. The north county grew a little. Atascadero grew 0.2%. Paso robles 0.1%.

The south county and Morro Bay decreased in population in 2018. Grover Beach and Morro Bay each decreased by 0.6% statewide, California grew to just under 40 million residents.

The birthrate is the slowest in recorded state history, but illegal immigration continued to add to the population.