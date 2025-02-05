County Public Health Dept Advises Against Contact w/Ocean Water After Rain 2.05.2025

The county public health department has released a statement, advising the public to avoid ocean water for at least three days following significant rainstorms.

This is in response to the recent storm, and the release says runoff from rain storms can carry high levels of bacteria and viruses. These organisms can potentially cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems, with young children, older adults. Those with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable.

Surfers, swimmers, and others are advised to avoid water contact during this period, especially in areas close to runoff outlets that empty into the ocean.