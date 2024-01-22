County Public Libraries Launch New Literacy Program 01.22.2024

The county of San Luis Obispo public libraries has announced the launch of a new literacy program.

The in-house program titled “The Literacy Connection” will assist adult learners with trained tutors or in small groups to improve reading, writing, English skills, or other goals. The program offers adult literacy, English as a second language, and family learning.

The program is both free and confidential, connecting learners with tutors at a library or a different location that is convenient to the learner.

Interested learners or tutors can find out more at: slolibrary.org.