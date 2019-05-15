County Public Works Director 5.15.2019

The San Luis Obispo county public works director steps down after staff raises questions about his actions and leadership style.

Daniel “Colt” Esenwein resigned May 5th after spending 17 days on paid administrative leave. His total compensation was about $285 thousand dollars a year.

County administrative officer Wade Horton is not elaborating on the complaints against Esenwein other than to say that the county launched an internal investigation. Shortly after that, the public works director resigned.

He was hired in April of last year. He oversaw about 280 full-time employees.