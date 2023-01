This may be no surprise to you, but a new report from Construction Coverage says the San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles housing market grew in market value by 269% since 2000.

That’s put it among the top 15 markets out of more than 200 measured in the nation.

One of the factors that is impacting market value, more people working remotely for corporations in major cities. They prefer to live in an area like San Luis Obispo county.