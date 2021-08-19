County Regulations on Masks 8.19.2021

County schools superintendent Dr. James Brescia also spoke at yesterday’s briefing about the new health orders.

He talked about the reality at public schools in the county and the governor’s mandate.

This time, the governor is not going on the airwaves himself, but relaying the message through county officials.

He says it’s time again to start wearing masks indoors. The county health department relays an order from governor Gavin Newsom, indoor mask wearing is back. Dr. Penny Borenstein tells us just that during her briefing yesterday.

Dr. Borenstein holding the first meeting in several weeks to discuss covid. She wants you to wear a mask indoors. But that’s coming down from the state department of public health.