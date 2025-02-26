County Releases Statement For Dawn-Ortiz Legg’s Appt to State Air Resources Bd 2.26.2025

San Luis Obispo county district three supervisor, Dawn Ortiz-Legg, has recently been appointed by governor Gavin Newsom to serve on the California air resources board.

The county’s administrative office released an official statement on the appointment yesterday. The release says Ortiz-Legg has been a long time advocate for clean energy, climate resilience, and air quality improvements.

In the release, Ortiz-Legg said: “As we transition to a clean energy future, it is crucial to ensure that all communities… benefit from common sense policies that promote sustainability and economic growth while protecting our most vulnerable populations.”

The appointment requires senate confirmation, the release says.