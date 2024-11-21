County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspect For Sexual Assault 11.21.2024

The county sheriff’s office released a statement of a sexual assault arrest that took place Tuesday afternoon in Nipomo.

The sheriff’s office says they received a call from a woman who reported that the driver for an app-based food delivery service had sexually assaulted her when delivering her order, and fled the scene prior to detectives arriving.

He was later identified as 54-year-old Robert Becker Jr. The release says he was located in Nipomo and arrested a day later, charged with assault with intent to commit rape and failure to register as a sex offender.