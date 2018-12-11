County Strike 12.11.2018

Today, county employees may walk out on strike.

They asked for a 2 and a half % pay raise. The supervisors offered them one half per cent this year and 2% next year. The rank and file rejected that offer.

County administrative officer Wade Horton says the county will operate all offices despite the walk out for the next few days. It’s the first time the public employees union has refused the county’s best and final offer.

15 library branches are scheduled to shut down, but not Paso Robles. The city library in Paso Robles will remain open. You may see strikers picketing county offices in the north county for the next several days.