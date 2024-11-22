County Veterans Services Office Hosting Event For Senior Veterans 11.22.2024

Senior Veterans Welcome Home_2024

The county’s veterans services office announced they will be holding a “Senior Veteran Welcome Home Event” Thursday, December 5th from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event will take place at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall at 801 Grand avenue in San Luis Obispo.

The Veterans services office says this event aims to celebrate and honor our senior veterans for their service while also connecting them with local networking, resources and support.

Registration for this event is not required.