County Workers 12.12.2018

San Luis Obispo county workers walked off the job yesterday. They want a 2.5% pay increase.

About 350 county workers formed a picket line yesterday in front of the county government center. There are 1700 members in the county employees association. The group claims they make about 18% less than workers doing the same job in Kern, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. There are expected to stay off the job for another couple days. County offices remain open, although a number of county libraries closed.

The Paso Robles city library remains open to the public. If you’d like to volunteer at the Paso Robles city library you’re encouraged to contact volunteer coordinator Suzanne Robitaille