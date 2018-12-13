County Workers 12.13.2018

More county workers are expected to walk out on strike today.

The first strike in history for the San Luis Obispo county employees association began with county workers walking off the job Tuesday.

350 county employees picketed outside the county government center in San Luis yesterday, for the second consecutive day. Many county libraries closed. The clerk recorder’s office in Atascadero closed, so did the county health department’s sexually transmitted disease clinic in San Luis. The behavior health department closed. The planning and building department did not process land use permits.