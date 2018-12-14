County Workers 12.14.2018

Many county workers who walked out on strike this week are returning to work today for the county.

On Tuesday, members of the San Luis Obispo county employees association picketed outside the county building. Dozens of others entered the chamber and talked about their lives. Cal Coast news did an investigation into how much those people actually make. For instance, Cassandra Despain is an employment resource specialist. She said she qualifies for medi-cal and section 8. She told the supervisors “if my wages were fair living wages, there is absolutely no reason I should qualify for those programs.”

Cal Coast news reporting that in 2017, Despain received more than $58 thousand dollars in pay and nearly $75 thousand dollars in total compensation. To qualify for section 8 housing, a 3-person household must make no more than $37,450. According to Cal Coast times says most of those who testified at the supervisors meeting received more than $50 thousand dollars last year. One drug and alcohol program supervisor received $134,000 in total compensation. A supervising appraiser received $132,000. Supervisor Adam Hill said, “it’s painful. I don’t think that we have been fully aware of how difficult it is on many of our employees.” The county is facing a current budget deficit of more than $4 million dollars. Since 2014, the county has paid out more than $40 million in overall compensation increases.