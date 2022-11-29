Couple Found Dead 11.29.2022

We learn more about that couple found dead in a creek bed off Sacramento road in San Luis Obispo.

Their bodies were found a week ago in heavy brush. Police believe they were struck and killed by a car a day earlier.

The couple worked for Gallo Winery in Modesto. The company recently purchased Denner Winery in Paso Robles. 39-year-old Matthew Chachere played football for Cal Poly about 15 years ago. His girlfriend, 36-year-old Jennifer Besser, was also killed in the crash. The two were walking their dog when a car ran into them.

The day before their bodies were discovered, a 24-year-old San Luis man drove his car into a bridge abutment near the creek bed where their bodies were found. Before his car was towed away, police cited him for speeding.