Court Grants Another Extension For Oklahoma Parking Site 04.01.2024

Another extension has been granted to residents for the Oklahoma parking site in San Luis Obispo.

The site was set to close on March 29th from a previous extension to a restraining order against the county, but will now remain open for another month, until April 29th.

Attorneys that represent the Homeless Union argued that the alternative, 40 Prado Homeless Services Center in San Luis Obispo, was infested with lice.

In light of this, the court has granted another extension to the temporary restraining order, but says it is not likely that the restraining order will be extended once more.