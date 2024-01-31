Court Rules Recorder’s Office Overcharged For Election Recount 01.31.2024

On Tuesday, judge Rita Federman ruled in favor of Darcia Stebbens’s appeal against the county clerk recorder’s office.

The initial small claims court case ruled in favor of county clerk recorder Elena Cano, which Stebbens appealed back in October. After three days of testimony, judge Federman has ruled that Cano and the clerk recorder’s office did not adequately prove the need for about five thousand dollars related to overtime costs for the recount’s bill.

The judge ruled that the clerk recorder’s office did work overtime to finish the recount, but because staff were not paid overtime for the extended hours, “There was no evidence of any other costs incurred by the county for these extended hours.”

As a result, Federman ordered that the sum of $5,088.27 be removed from Stebbens’s bill to the clerk recorder’s office.