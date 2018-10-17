Court Ruling On Pot 10.17.2018

The San Francisco superior court ruled Monday that when suspects are released from the city jail, they are entitled to get back in their possession marijuana which they legally obtained. That’s along with keys, money and other property confiscated from them when they are arrested and detained.

The court ruling that police, judges and law enforcement officials are shielded from federal prosecution if they return less than an ounce of marijuana to suspects when they are released from jail. The ruling comes after police refused to return 21 grams of pot seized from Robert T. Smith when he was released from jail. Smith was arrested in January on charges of disturbing the peace. Smith was represented by a university of San Francisco law professor, Lara Baselon. She said it should be like getting your shoes back, but it isn’t.

The three judge panel overturning a decision in April.