Cover Story Reopening 4.24.2020

The story on the national news was wrong.

On NBC’s Today Show yesterday. National correspondent Miguel Almaguer said:

“With a low number of cases and testing capabilities in place, San Luis Obspo county says some businesses will be free to open May first, including dine-in restaurants,”

The county public health department said, and I quote, “Despite what some news outlets are reporting, currently there’s no reopening date for the county. We’re receiving input from local orgs to develop a phased reopening plan but it’s not yet complete.”

That’s from county public health officer Penny Borenstein. County administrative officer Wade Horton, serving as emergency services director, told us earlier this week, that people will get back to work, but he has not set a date.