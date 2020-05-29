Covid-19 5.29.2020

San Luis Obispo county reports two new coronavirus case yesterday.

That brings the total to 268 residents out of a population of 285 thousand.

Of those cases 23 are recovering.

Still only one death, an 86-year-old man who was battling cancer.

Of the 268 cases in the county, 243 have fully recovered.

20 are recovering at home.

Three people are hospitalized.

You can still get tested for the coronavirus at the Paso Robles Veterans building. They’re offering free testing from seven until seven at the Vets Hall on Scott street. To register for a test, go to the website: emergencyslo.org, or you may call 888-634-1123.

For statistics related to the corona virus visit readyslo.org.