Covid-19 Outbreak at SLO Homeless Center 8.05.2024

The county public health department is reporting there is a covid-19 outbreak at the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo.

About 12 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed at the center. Staff say they are aware of the issue, and are responding with assistance from CAPSLO.

County health officials say that free covid-19 test kits can be picked up during business hours at health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

The health department also says treatment is especially important for those over the age of 65.