Covid-19 Pandemic Officially Ends 10.26.2022

If you’ve wondered about covid 19 and how it will manifest as winter approaches, good news from the president. President Joe Biden making the end of the pandemic official.

However, the Zoe health study reports symptoms of covid have changed as the variants of the virus evolve.

Four out of the top five covid symptoms remain the same for those who came down with the virus whether they received two vaccine doses, one vaccine dose or were were not vaccinated.

Those symptoms were headache, persistent cough, sore throat and a runny nose. Those symptoms manifested in those who came down with covid, whether they were vaccinated or not.