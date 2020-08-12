Covid-19 SLO Co Update 8.12.2020

San Luis Obispo county health department is reporting the death of another county resident who tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials say the patient was in their 90’s and suffered from chronic health conditions.

San Luis Obispo county has now had 17 deaths attributed to Covid-19. Most of the fatalities have been over the age of 85. Almost all of them lived in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

The public health department also reported 24 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday bringing the county’s total to 2,278 confirmed cases as of August 11th. That’s 22 hundred out of a population of 280 thousand people. Most of those cases were mild and the victims have already recovered.