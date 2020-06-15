Covid-19 SLO Update 6.15.2020

The county confirms seven new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. That brings the total in San Luis Obispo county to 324. That’s out of 285 thousand people living in the county.

Atascadero, Paso Robles, Morro Bay and San Luis each added one new case. Nipomo added two cases. Grover Beach added one.

Still only one death in the county. That was the 86-year-old man who was battling cancer.

TATTOO PARLOURS AND NAIL SALONS 6.15.20

As more small businesses are allowed by state and county government to reopen for business, the governor says Friday that he may give the green light for nail salons and tattoo parlors to reopen.

They have been closed since governor Newsom issued the stay at home order back on March 19th.