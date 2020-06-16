Covid-19 SLO Update 6.16.2020

San Luis Obispo county reported 23 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. It’s the greatest number of positive cases of the Covid 19 virus since they started tracking them in March.

Why so many? The health department does not offer any explanation for the spike in cases. The rules have relaxed somewhat in the county. The only big change that has occurred in the past several weeks is the protest marches related to black lives matter.

Nipomo had six news cases.

Arroyo Grande had five.

Atascadero added four.

San Luis Obispo two.

And one each in Paso Robles, Templeton and Grover Beach.

Testing continues in Grover Beach, Nipomo, and Morro Bay. Maybe that’s the key to the spike in confirmed cases. That’s where they’re now testing.