Covid-19 SLO Update 7.03.2020

The coronavirus continues to spread in San Luis Obispo county.

Another 33 cases confirmed yesterday.

That brings the total to 675 out of 285 thousand people in the county.

Most are recovering at home. 12 people are receiving hospital care.

Two people have died from covid-19. One was aged 94. The first died back in early April. He was 86 and was battling cancer.

The overwhelming Majority of San Luis Obispo county residents, are either not impacted or the symptoms were not significant and they did not get tested. Right now, 0.2% of the county population has tested positive, but more testing is ongoing.

Of those who tested positive so far. 0.3% have died from it. The average age of fatalities in our county is 90, which is slightly more than the national average for fatalities which is just over 80. The county is seeing an increase in confirmed Covid 19 patients, due in part to increased testing. Nationwide, the virus has seen an increase since black lives matter protests grew in number.