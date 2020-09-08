Covid-19 SLO Update 9.08.2020

San Luis Obispo county health officer Penny Borenstein says San Luis Obispo county has a long way to go before many businesses can reopen. She says San Luis Obsipo county is in the purple tier. To get out of that category, the number of cases in the county has to fall to under 20 per day, or 7 per one hundred thousand people.

Dr. Borenstein announces two additional deaths. One victim in their 90’s. The other was younger.

The total deaths in San Luis Obispo county related to coronavirus is 22.

16 of those people over the age of 85. All with underlying health conditions.