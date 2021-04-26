Covid Critic Speaks in Paso Robles 4.26.2021

Monterey county is now in the governor’s orange tier on the coronavirus spectrum.

San Luis Obispo county remains in the red tier, due in large part to the number of Cal Poly students testing positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

Yesterday, an outspoken critic of the government response to covid-19 spoke in Paso Robles. Dr. Simone Gold is both a physician and an attorney. She spoke at the Revival Center in Paso Robles yesterday afternoon, although these comments were recorded April 16th in Tulsa. She says government is now dividing people over covid, as it has done by race and ethnicity.

For more information about Dr. Gold go to: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/.