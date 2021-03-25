Covid Tests in SLO 3.25.2021

San Luis Obispo county added only six new coronavirus cases yesterday. That’s according to the county public health department. It’s the fewest number of cases that the county has reported on a single day since before Thanksgiving of last year.

Health officials say it may be a sign that herd immunity is occurring in the county population. No additional tests were reported.

Regardless, the county remains in the governor’s red tier of coronavirus restrictions under the California blue print for state control.