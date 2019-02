In Montana, a veterinarian revives a cat named Fluffy after she’s found unresponsive in a snow bank. Her body temperature did not register on the clinic’s thermometers when the owners brought her in a week ago.

Staff at the animal clinic of Kalispell warmed the cat using towels, cage warmers and intravenous fluids. When Fluffy began growling, Dr. Jevon Clark knew she would recover. Dr. Clark said, “these crabby cats are survivors.”