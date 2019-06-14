Crash Kills Two 6.14.2019

The California highway patrol identifies two people killed in a wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning on highway 101 in San Luis.

43-year-old Anthony Au of Los Osos was driving northbound in the northbound lanes of 101.

22-year-old Nicole Annalise Scalone of Bellevue, Washington was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, which is called a wrong way driver.

Their two vehicles hit head one. Both drivers were killed.

Anthony Au worked at the sheriff’s office Honor Farm as a cook.

Scalone had just graduated from Cal Poly.