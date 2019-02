A serious accident on the Cuesta grade yesterday afternoon. Around three, a mini-van collided with a big rig. Three people injured. One of the three had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two were transported to local hospitals.

The CHP says the mini-van struck the back of the big rig, wedging itself underneath the trailer of the semi-tractor trailer rig. The accident tied up traffic on south bound 101 for about two hours yesterday afternoon.