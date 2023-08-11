Crash on Highway 41 Leaves 71 YRO Templeton Man Dead 8.11.2023

The California Highway Patrol reported a crash on highway 41 near Creston.

71-year-old Joseph L. Haga of Templeton was driving a 2020 yamaha motorcycle southbound on highway 41, north of mile post marker 34 at around 12:15 in the afternoon. He was traveling at an unknown speed when he began to turn right on the roadway, and CHP says for “unknown reasons,” he drove off the side of the highway. Haga then collided with a barbed wire fence and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was declared dead at the scene.

CHP is still investigating the crash, but say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.