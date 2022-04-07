Crash Victim Identified 04.07.2022

Authorities identify the person killed in a car crash earlier this week in San Miguel as 24-year-old Diego Hernandez of Paso Robles.

The crash occurred at 3:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Indian Valley road and Vineyard Canyon road.

According to the CHP, Hernandez was a passenger in a Mazda which turned directly into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. The two vehicles collided and Hernandez was killed.

The driver of the Mazda was a 19-year-old man from Bradley. He was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The pickup truck driver was a 40-year-old man from San Miguel. He suffered minor injuries.

CHP says the crash is under investigation.

DUI is not suspected at this time.