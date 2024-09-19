Creeks to Coast Cleanup This Weekend 9.19.2024

The Annual Creeks to Coast Cleanup in San Luis Obispo county will be on Saturday, September 21st from 9 am until noon.

In the city of Paso Robles, the cleanup will start at Larry Moore park, where participants and community members will assist in cleaning up trash and debris in the Salinas riverbed.

Volunteers in Templeton may also gather at the Templeton CSD’s board room on Saturday. The event’s sign-up link contains more details, site maps, waivers, and parking information.

No registration is required, but it is recommended to ensure adequate supplies are gathered.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to participate.

Sign Up Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C094CA4A722A0FBC25-49938026-2024#/