A big event tomorrow in Creston, Pool-ooza.

It’s a fund raiser for the Creston pool fund. The Creston Community Association’s yearly fundraising event supports the community swimming pool.

For forty years, the mission of the CCA is to keep the pool open during summer, at little or not cost. The water parade and children’s activities from 3-5 tomorrow. Dinner raffles and entertainment from 5-10 at the Creston Community Center.

Tickets are $25 at the door.