Creston Roadwork at South El Pomar 04.18.2023

Work continues on Creston Road where recent flood waters damaged the roadway next to a bridge over a creek which flows under Creston Road. A detour has been in place on Creston Road near South El Pomar since the roadway on either side of the bridge was compromised.

An engineer said last week they needed to strengthen the concrete footing, and shore up the roadway along the creek on the east side of the bridge. It appears that work is completed.

Monday, paving vehicles and rollers were waiting to begin paving that stretch of Creston Road when the other work is complete.

Last week, the engineer estimated the roadway may reopen late this week. He called it a conservative estimate.