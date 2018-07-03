Crime 7.03.2018

From the police blotter.

A Santa Margarita man arrested after allegedly stealing firearms and a tablet from his neighbor in rural California Valley last week. 42-year-old Daniel Donald Becker arrested after police searched his residence and recovered the stolen property. Becker was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and being a felon or drug addict in possession of a firearm.

Two Grover beach police officers injured when they interrupted a man doing drugs at the Mentone Avenue park bathroom. 23-year-old Trey Anthony Wilson fought with police. Wilson and the officers sustained injuries. Wilson escaped and fled into the nearby neighborhood. he was located and placed under arrest. he was charged with resisting an officer, serious battery on an officer and for two outstanding arrest warrants.

Two Santa Maria men arrested after robbing a Nipomo resident at knife point. The victim reported at 10:30 Sunday being robbed by two men wielding a knife. Less than ten minutes after the call, sheriff’s deputies spotted their vehicle in the area of Riverside and Division street. the occupants tried to flee, but their vehicle got stuck in a field, then they fled on foot. The sheriff’s canine unit helped in the arrest. 20-year-old Wilson Ricardo Cortez and 18-year-old Sergio Arturo Flores were taken to San Luis Obispo county jail on suspicion of robbery and obstructing or resisting a police officer. The investigation is ongoing.