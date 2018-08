Atascadero gearing up for one of the biggest events all year.

Cruisin’ Weekend, which kicks off Friday night with Hot El Camnio Cruise Night. Terrie Banish tells KPRL there’s a big car show at Atascadero lake park on Saturday, and then dancing in the street Saturday night in the downtown colony district with several live bands. It’s all free this weekend in Atascadero.