Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022

Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero.

Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon.

After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then at 5:30 you can register at Coast Hills Credit Union, but then it’s $40. That will get your car into Cruise Night which begins at 6:30.

Tomorrow Mid State Cruisers Car Show is from 10-3 at Atascadero lake park.

Then tomorrow night, the 6th Annual Dancing in the Streets with four live bands.

That’s tomorrow from 5-9 in downtown Atascadero.

Cruisin’ Weekend 2022.