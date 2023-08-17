Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 8.17.2023

The city of Atascadero will be hosting its annual “Cruisin’ Weekend” this Friday and Saturday, August 18th and 19th.

The weekend will begin with the 30th Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on Friday evening. Saturday will feature the 32nd Annual Mid State Cruizers Car Show from 10 am to 3, and the 7th Annual Dancing in the Streets in downtown from 5 to 10 pm.

The cruise nite will feature 50 local cruisers from the 1950’s to the 60’s. Dancing in the Streets will feature community entertainment performances on the steps of historic city hall, and several bands and entertainment shows in the downtown area. Expect to find food trucks, craft beer, and wine vendors.

Further information about the event and its road closures is available at: visitatascadero.com.