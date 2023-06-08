Cuesta Breaks Ground on SLO Campus Ctr 06.08.2023

Cuesta College broke ground on the San Luis Obispo Campus Center Wednesday afternoon.

School officials said the new building will serve as the “front door” and main hub of the San Luis Obispo campus.

Cuesta College President Jill Stearns says the new Campus Center will be a place where community members and students can be welcomed to the campus:

Counseling, financial aid, and registration services will be available for students at the Campus Center.

The nearly 34,000 square foot building will feature a boardroom, cafe, meeting and conference rooms, and offices.

The $37 million project is expected to be completed by Spring 2025.